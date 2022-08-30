How to use technology to avoid telemarketing calls







It is possible to use technology as an ally to block company calls on the cell phone Photo: Pixabay

Who has never received an unwanted phone call from a telemarketing service wanting to sell a product or service? To avoid this situation, it is possible to use technology as an ally to block company calls on cell phones and, in some cases, on landlines.

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) stipulated the prefix 0303 to identify telemarketing calls. However, some applications and services on the internet are also a way out to anticipate the problem. Anatel itself and Procon (Foundation for Consumer Protection and Defense) have their own solutions.

do not disturb me

Implemented in 2019, the Não Me Perturbe website is an Anatel initiative to block telemarketing calls, whether on mobile or landline. In it, the person can register, inform the number they want to block and the name of the company from whom they do not want to receive calls.

It is worth mentioning that the site blocks calls only from telecommunication service providers and participating financial institutions, such as banks and payroll loans. Thus, these companies cannot offer payroll loans, credit cards, mobile, landline, pay-TV and internet.

Blocking will take place within 30 calendar days from the date of request. It is not used for other types of calls, such as data confirmation, collections, fraud prevention, offering banking products and other types of credit.

Vivo, Claro, Oi, TIM, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itaú and Santander are some of the participating companies. You can check out the full list on the “Do Not Disturb” website.

procon

The service mentioned above is nationwide. To block state or municipal telemarketing calls, it is necessary to access the website of the Consumer Protection and Defense Program (Procon) in your state and register, as well as on the Não me Perturbe platform.

Call blocking in Procon is only available in states that have the Do Not Disturb Law, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Alagoas, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Maranhão, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul.

The difference with blocking calls at the state level is that not only banks and telephone operators are included, but telemarketing operators, billing operators and third-party companies that use the service. The deadline for the request to take effect, however, is the same: 30 days after the request.

Apps to block telemarketing calls

In addition to the above services, there are applications for those who do not want to receive telemarketing calls. These are apps available for both Android and iOS.

Whoscall

One option is Whoscall, an app that allows the user to identify calls before answering. It is possible to know who is calling even if the number is not saved in the cell phone contacts, thanks to a global database with more than 1 billion numbers.

It is possible to block both collection and telemarketing calls as well as suspicious calls, such as prank calls and scams. Whoscall was founded in Taiwan and has expanded its services to several countries, including Brazil. It currently has one of the largest databases of telephone number information.

truecaller

Another alternative is Truecaller, an application that identifies domestic and international calls, SMS and blocks spam numbers. The app reports the numbers in real time so you can decide whether or not to answer the call.

With this, you avoid telemarketing and still protect yourself against fraud and scams, for example. Truecaller was founded in Sweden in 2009 and currently has over 321 million users worldwide.

How to Block Calls on Android and iPhone

iPhone has a feature to block calls from unknown numbers. Under “Settings”, look for the “Phone” icon. Then click on “mute strangers”. These calls will go to voicemail and will be displayed in the recent calls list.

The Android system also has a function to identify and block calls. Under “Phone”, go to settings and click on “Caller ID and spam protection”. In the same settings section, you can also go to “block numbers” and then activate the “block unknown numbers” function.