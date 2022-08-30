Humility and discipline: Bia’s weapons for debut

New York (USA) – The excellent debut at the US Open, in a game in which she did not lose a single game, was simply celebrated by left-handed Beatriz Haddad Maia. The number 15 of the ranking at last won his first match at Flushing Meadows over Croatian Ana Konjuh, former top 20 who now occupies 118th place.

“I knew I needed to have a lot of humility and discipline today and I also tried to manage the butterflies in my stomach, because I was nervous. First round is a difficult game for everyone, but I managed to deal well with my emotions and also do what I had agreed with Rafa (Paciaroni, coach). I’m very happy with the work we’ve been doing”.

Bia now has seven Grand Slam tournament victories, but has yet to win at Flushing Meadows. “It was a positive first round. Konjuh is a very aggressive player and, despite her ranking now, is a difficult tennis player who can beat great players”, she reinforced.

On Wednesday, Bia will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Current 48th in the world, Andreescu was champion of the US Open in 2019 and has already occupied fourth place in the ranking. The tennis players faced each other in just one opportunity on the circuit, in 2016, with Bia winning. “My next goal is always my next game. It’s patience and playing point to point, which I think is the most important thing in tennis.”