Images leaked of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld portable console as a focus on cloud gaming

Handheld console is a development of Logitech in partnership with Tencent

The first images of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld were released this week by Evan Blass, one of the industry’s leading insiders. Earlier this month, Logitech announced the development of the handheld console in a partnership with Tencent.

Similar to Nintendo Switch Lite and Steam Deck, It will support cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. In the first images you can see an operating system that resembles custom Android.

The photos also give you a sense of some applications that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will be able to support. That’s because you can see icons from Google Play, Xbox, GeForce Now, Steam, Chrome and YouTube.

Despite all the speed of Evan Blass to leak the images, Logitech responded in kind and opened a DMCA complaint to remove them from Twitter — which indicates a possible confirmation of the authenticity of the photos by the company.



Photo: Playback/Twitter

Product details are still a mystery, but the first images point out the main features of Logitech’s equipment. It has two analog joysticks, a D-Pad and Y, B, A and X buttons. It also has other buttons such as Logitech, home, menu and on top.

Companies invest in cloud services

According to rumors, the Logitech G Gaming Handheld could be one of the first handheld consoles to use the Qualcomm’s G3x, announced last year. It was designed precisely for this type of device, just like Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch Lite.

For now, only one Razer developer kit device has been equipped in this way. However, other information about Logitech’s new product remains without an official position, as well as a possible release date.

The arrival of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld shows that companies have decided to bet once and for all on devices focused on cloud games. The Steam Deck itself, developed by Valve, currently has services such as Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

…..

Via: The Verge Source: Evan Blass