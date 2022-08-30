In an interview, Shia LaBeouf says he thought about suicide

In a recent interview with “Bishop Barron Presents”, broadcast via YouTube, actor and director Shia LaBeouf said that, at a bad time in his personal and work lives – not so long ago – he thought about suicide. “My world fell apart,” said the artist.

LaBeouf has faced adversity such as a car accident, rehab, interruption of his work with Emma Stone, Broadway’s Cabaret, as well as violent episodes and a lawsuit by his co-star Honey Boy, FKA Twigs, accusing the actor of sexual and physical assault. . That case goes to trial in April.

The actor also admitted that he needs conflicts to carry out his performances, which almost took him out of the film industry. “At that time, I was ‘nuclear’,” he said. “No one wanted to talk to me, including my mother. My manager didn’t call me. My agent didn’t call me. It was no longer connected to the business,” he added.

It was then that Shia revealed that she had considered suicide. “I had a gun on my desk. I was out of my mind. I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened. I was ashamed like I’ve never had in my life, the kind of shame that makes you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go, you can only go outside and get a taco.”

The actor and director also stated that his life was never saved, but rather that he had come out of this bad and dark period after his conversion to Catholicism, motivated by research to play the title character of Abel Ferrera’s next film about the controversial 20th century monk, “Padre Pio”.

LaBeouf revealed that the seed of the project came from an online meeting between him and Ferrara to participate in a “spiritual program” which both had signed up for. “I’m on this spiritual program. We have meetings. And another person who was at these meetings was Abel Ferrara,” he said.

Shia continued, “He called me in private chat and asked me, ‘Am I going to meet Padre Pio?’” and concluded, “my life has led me to serious infliction of pain and harm on other people.”

