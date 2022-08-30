In which episode does Oberyn Martell and the Mountain fight in Game of Thrones?

The episode where Oberyn Martell and the Mountain fight in Game of Thrones is one of the most remembered episodes by the audience of the series, and to this day, it is considered one of the best melee clashes of all seasons. But do you remember which episode this is?

In the eighth episode of the fourth season, a great duel would define Tyrion’s fate. The fight between Oberyn and Montanha is very bloody – as Pedro Pascal’s character has his eyes crushed by his rival. But even though it is something difficult to watch for those with a weaker stomach, it is considered by many fans to be one of the best matches of the entire series and to deliver exactly what the audience of the show likes to watch.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

