The episode that the Night King first appears in Game of Thrones is a landmark moment for the series and fans, as he is one of the most dangerous and also most well-known villains in the series. But do you remember which episode this is?

In which episode does the Night King first appear on Game of Thrones?

In the second episode of the fourth season (4×02), we get our first glimpse of the Night King. He appears in a vision of Bran Stark, when he is touching a heart tree. This moment is very important, as he sees several images of the past, present and future, many of which he was not even physically present. One such image, by the way, is the Night King taking the last of Craster’s children from an icy altar. This is the episode where the Night King first appears and is titled The Lion and the Rose.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

In today’s post, we remember the episode in which the Night King appears for the first time in Game of Thrones.

The series is available on HBO Max.