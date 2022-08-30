Inter thrashes Juventude with Edenilson’s reconciliation and touches the G4

Internacional won one more and with a rout. Today (29), the team applied 4 to 0 in Juventude at the Beira-Rio stadium and touched the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The match valid for the 24th round still reserved a kind of reconciliation between Edenilson and the crowd. Shirt 8 entered the second half, was booed, but scored the fourth goal and was cheered by the entire Colorado team. Part of the stadium also joined in the celebration.

Johnny twice, Wanderson and Edenilson scored the goals that took Inter to 42 points. The team reached the third victory in a row – before it had overcome Fluminense and Avaí.

Vitão even scored another goal with his head, but the bid was disallowed by VAR due to Wanderson’s lack of goalkeeper.

In the next round, Inter visit Corinthians and Juventude receive Avaí. The game in Caxias do Sul is on Saturday and the game in São Paulo, on the other hand, takes place on Sunday (4).

Who shined: Johnny

Volante scored two headed goals and confirmed his good phase. Thanks to his good performance in training, he started and left Edenilson on the bench – it is worth remembering that shirt 8 also lost space due to knee pain.

Who let it down: Isidro Pitta

The Juventude center forward moved, he even left the area. But he was not able to make the difference against Inter’s defense.

Applause for Youth player

In the second half, the stadium experienced an unusual moment. Inter fans applauded Chico Kim, from Juventude. The player came in during the match and received the affection still as a result of the goal in the last round of the 2021 Brasileirão – which culminated in Grêmio’s fall to Serie B.

Edenilson comes back and is booed

Shirt 8 came in at 23 minutes of the second half and even with the elastic victory on the way, he didn’t escape the boos. Edenilson heard the hoot when entering the field and in the first touches of the ball. Afterwards, part of the stadium sketched applause in support. The player had been chosen by the crowd as one of the villains in the elimination to Melgar, on penalties, in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

Inter take off near half-time

The dominance was constant, but during the first stage Internacional struggled to materialize their superiority. Rounded the Juventude area with a slight advantage, especially on the right side. Before opening the scoring, the home team had two great chances. At 37, Johnny headed well following the corner and gave the kick-off for the team to take off. Before the break, Alemão suffered a penalty and Wanderson made it 2-0 after Pegorari palmed Carlos de Pena’s charge.

Youth makes mistakes and fails in the plan

There was no doubt that the team from Caxias do Sul would wait for Inter and try to exploit the counterattack. The strategy had some sketches, with punctual counterattacks throughout the initial stage. But there were several times when Juventude made a mistake when leaving the defense. Failure in short passes, in positioning. Problems that caused a domino effect and brought defeat closer.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL 4 x 0 YOUTH

Date and time: 29/08/2022 (Monday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa/RJ)

Auxiliaries: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa/RJ) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

goals: Johnny, at 37 minutes of the first half and at 3 minutes of the second half (INT); Wanderson, 49 minutes into the first half (INT); Edenilson, 48 minutes into the second half (INT)

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Gabriel Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny (Edenilson), De Pena (Pedro Henrique) and Mauricio (Alan Patrick); Wanderson (Taison) and German

Technician: Sidnei Lobo (assistant)

YOUTH: Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Ygor Nogueira, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Elton (Pará), Jadson (Rafinha), Bruno Nazario (Chico Kim) and Paulo Henrique (Guilherme Parede); Felipe Pires (Ruiz) and Isidro Pitta

Technician: Umberto Louzer