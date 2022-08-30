iPhone 14 was not even released and scammers use fake sale to steal data

The global launch of the iPhone 14 by Apple is scheduled for the 7th of September and, added to the eagerness of buyers for the device, it has become the perfect opportunity to apply scams to unsuspecting buyers. Between August 10 and 25, nearly 9,000 phishing sites, a cybercrime that consists of stealing information such as passwords and credit card data, were identified by cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky.

The scam basically consists of offering buyers on fake pages the new cell phone at a discount on a forged pre-sale. Advertisements are usually accompanied by photos of recent models that do not correspond to the iPhone 14. After entering the purchase data, the card is debited, but the product is not shipped.

On August 25th alone, Kaspersky detected 1,023 records of fake pages using the term “iPhone”. According to the company, the number corresponds to twice the daily average of detections of fraudulent websites. In addition to obtaining financial information from users, the aim of the scam is to obtain information such as Apple ID, Apple ID number and password used to access the password “autofill” tool. In this way, it is possible to discover passwords for email and electronic payment applications.

“This same technique was used before the launch of the Playstation 5 and the films of the Black Widow and spiderman 3, as criminals are always looking for topics that will attract the most potential victims. They rely on the person’s desire to hide the blow. If the person is inattentive, he will fall for the scam and only a protection that blocks access to the fake website can avoid the damage”, says Fabio Assolini, head of Kaspersky’s global research and analysis team for Latin America.

