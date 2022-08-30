iPhone SE: Next model will be based on iPhone XR, says rumor

As much as Apple has disappointed many people by changing almost nothing in the design of the current iPhone SE, everything indicates that this will be different in 2023. That’s because new rumors begin to show that the Apple intends to use the iPhone XR as a basis to develop the next generation of the “more affordable” device.

According to the well-known Jon Prosser, people who work with Apple say that the days of the iPhone SE with its giant bezel display and home button are “numbered”. In addition, the display should go from 4.7 to 6.1 inches, and there are also chances that the iPhone SE 2023 will support Face ID.

The company should simplify the resource so that it is a little cheaper to produce.

As for the cameras of the new iPhone SE, Prosser says that we will still have a single rear sensor of 12 MP (f/1.8), while the front will be 7 MP. The biggest improvements will only be in the software field.