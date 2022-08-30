Iraq death toll rises to 22 after Shiite leader resigns | World

The death toll in clashes between Shia groups in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday (30) rose to 22. The conflict comes after Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr – the country’s most influential politician – announced on Monday that he would leave political life after failing to form a government to run the country.

Sadr, who already been sought by the United States for opposing the US occupation of the country, won the elections held in Iraq in October 2021 but failed to gain support from other parties to form a government, as required by Iraqi legislation. Since then the country has been governed by an interim prime minister.

Protesters jump into swimming pool at Iraqi presidential palace in Baghdad

His legion of supporters, disgusted by Sadr’s resignation and the lack of consensus among Shiites to form a government, then invaded the government headquarters in Baghdad and occupied the presidential palace. Many of them jumped into the residence’s swimming pool.

Outside, however, there were fierce clashes with members of other Shia groups – who do not support Moqtada al-Sadr. The army declared a curfew in the city, but this Tuesday the fighting resumed.

Who is Moqtada Sadr, powerful Shia leader in Iraq who announced political retirement

In a message addressed to his supporters on Tuesday, Shiite leader Moqtada al-Sadr apologized to Iraqis for the violence generated after his announcement that he would leave political life. Sadr also urged his followers to leave the country’s parliament, which they had occupied, and to leave the conflict.

“This is no longer a revolution because the peaceful character has been lost. Bloodshed in Iraq is prohibited,” al-Sadr declared in a televised address.

Al-Sadr became known after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, when he became a symbol of resistance to the Americans.. He was once wanted dead or alive by the United States, but ended up becoming an influential politician and was currently one of the most powerful people in the country.