Is Daniel Sunjata married? What to know about the ‘Echoes’ star

Netflix’s new Echoes limited series follows the story of two identical twin sisters named Leni and Gina. In this intense drama, the sisters make a drastic decision by choosing to change their lives. When one of the twins goes missing, the one left behind realizes he must deal with the dire consequences of his choice.

While there are plenty of true crime shows and movies being released on streaming networks right now, Echoes is a work of fiction, with an incredible cast of actors bringing the intriguing story to life.

One of these actors is Daniel Sunjata. Some of the other movies and TV shows you might recognize him from include Manifest, Graceland, Rescue Me, The Devil Wears Prada, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Fans naturally want to know: Is Daniel married to anyone? Here’s what we know.

Source: NetflixIs Daniel Sunjata from ‘Echoes’ on Netflix married to anyone?

While many people are curious to know details about Daniel’s relationships, it seems that the actor’s love life remains somewhat of a mystery. He also doesn’t have any known social media profiles, so if he was really involved with someone, we couldn’t tell by accessing one of his pages.

According to the Hollywood Mask, what we do know is that he was linked to Rosalba Sierra in the past.

The two were photographed together on the street and at events between 2006 and 2008, including the red carpet of his play Cyrano de Bergerac in 2007. Some photo agencies at the time referred to her as his girlfriend.

However, it is unclear what happened to their relationship.

Source: Netflix

Michelle Monaghan Plays Daniel Sunjata’s Wife in Netflix’s ‘Echoes’

What about Daniel Sunjata’s onscreen relationship in ‘Echoes’ on Netflix?

While we may not know much about Daniel’s real-life romantic history, the character he plays in Echoes is certainly involved romantically with someone. Daniel plays Charlie, a smart, hardworking therapist with a calm demeanor. He takes everything in stride, staying balanced under most circumstances.

Charlie is married to Gina, played by Michelle Monaghan. In the series, Charlie is passionately in love with Gina and would do anything for her.

Daniel Sunjata is unlikely to meet his future wife on the set of any movies or TV shows.

Tons of Hollywood industry actors and actresses meet their partners while filming different movies and TV shows. This was the case with Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds with Blake Lively and Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher.

Falling in love on set just won’t be in the cards for someone like Daniel, based on some things he revealed in 2015.

During an interview with BuzzFeed, he was asked to choose “yes or no” as to whether he would date someone in the workplace. He responded by saying, “No. Dating in the workplace for me is a big no. I have a personal rule of not having romantic entanglements with people I work with since I was in graduate school at NYU. It always seemed like a bad idea – if it goes south, it will affect the whole environment.”

If he still feels that way in 2022, it’s unlikely any of his co-stars are on his mind romantically.