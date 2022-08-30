J.Lo Sing New Song For Ben Affleck At Wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Tender Bar”. Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Jennifer Lopez Dedicated New Song To Ben Affleck At Wedding

Actors held a ceremony in Georgia in August after getting married in Las Vegas

They took on a new romance 17 years after ending their first relationship.

Jennifer Lopez surprised Ben Affleck singing a previously unreleased song for her husband during the artists’ August wedding ceremony in Georgia, United States. According to TMZ, the singer performed a song never disclosed in images obtained by the portal.

Seemingly titled “Can’t Get Enough,” the track is Lopez’s declaration of his former love for Affleck, whom he reconnected with about a year ago. “All night / I can feel the passion / In your eyes / I’m still in love with you,” the lines say.

It is worth remembering that the couple held a ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022 at the Little White Wedding Chapel, known for celebrity unions, after announcing their engagement in April. According to Billboard, they arrived at the scene in a pink Cadillac convertible, which was allegedly used by Elvis in the past.

For the big day, the singer and actress chose a dress that was part of her story. The garment worn by the artist resembles the one she wore in the promotional photos of the movie “Apple with the Eyes”, which she starred in alongside Affleck. “I’ve had this dress for so long! I kept it for years and years and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

The Hollywood stars got back together in early 2021, more than 15 years after the end of their first relationship, which lasted from 2002 to 2004. The two had recently broken up. While J-Lo had ended her engagement to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez early last year, Affleck split from Ana de Armas around the same time after a year of dating.