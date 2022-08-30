JK Rowling reveals she was the one who refused to attend ‘Harry Potter’ reunion after threats on the networks – Monet

+



JK Rowling (Photo: Getty Images)

JK Rowling has finally revealed why she didn’t participate in the ‘Back to Hogwarts’ special. The meeting was released on streaming on New Year’s Day and was attended by great names in the saga, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. The English author, on the other hand, only appeared in old interview videos.

Many speculated that the writer was not invited because of the controversies she was involved in on social media, especially posts that led to her being accused of transphobia. But in a recent interview, Rowling herself said that she was the one who turned down the invitation.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe from the scene of the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts (Photo: Disclosure)

“I was invited and I decided I didn’t want to participate,” the writer told Graham Norton, host of British radio station Virgin Radio. “I thought it would be more about the movies than the books, and with good reason. That’s what the celebration was all about.”

JK further explained that no one said she shouldn’t attend. “No one said ‘Don’t come’. I was invited to participate and I decided not to go.”

The creator of the universe of the most famous wizard in pop culture also said that she maintains contact with some of the actors in the feature film, even those who have publicly repudiated their positions, and also pointed out that she has always been closer to some of the protagonists than to others.

Writer JK Rowling in the company of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint at the launch of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) (Photo: Getty Images)

In the same interview, Rowling mentioned social media and the echo of her posts in front of the public. She recently received a threat after sharing her regrets over the murder of author Salman Rushdie. “I try to behave online as I would like others to behave. I would never threaten anyone, obviously.”

The author said she has a love-hate relationship with social media. For her, at times they can be fun and a public space for conversation, but “I have no doubt that networks are a gift to people who want to behave in an evil way.”

Check out the trailer for the ‘Back to Hogwarts’ special.