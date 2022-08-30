Just a period movie? 7 indications of Sapphic works with current themes

Larissa Darc Larissa Darc is a journalist and author of the books “Tálamo” and “Vem Cá: Let’s Talk About the Sexual Health of Lesbians and Bisexuals”. She has collaborated with reports for Yahoo, Nova Escola, Agência Mural de Jornalismo das Periferias and Ponte Jornalismo.

Anyone who likes to follow romance stories between women knows that there is a significant amount of productions that take place in other times. They are fundamental to show that love is not a thing of fashion, in addition to using the hook of different customs to create conflicts in the narrative.

The term “Sapphic”, from the Greek “Sappho/Sappho”, refers to a famous poetess who lived on the island of Lesbos, in Greece, between 630 BC and 604 BC In her poems, written and sung to the sound of the lyre, Sappho wrote about the love between women. In reference to her, in Portuguese we attribute the adjective “sáphic” to all women who are attracted, exclusive or not, to other women.

Carol, The Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire and the maid are examples of works set in other decades that have become a classic since the day they were released. There are still other more controversial and lesser-known films, such as Ammonite, Elisa & Marcela, The Favorite and Talk to the Bees.

But it’s not just past plots that Sapphic cinema lives. Over the last few years, creations have been developed that use more current hooks to tell stories of lesbians and bisexuals in love.

To present some titles, I gathered seven indications of plots released in the last four years that address topics such as sexuality, mental health, spirituality and financial problems. A bonus: almost all have a happy ending.

Crush: Colorful Love (2022)

You know that cliché romantic comedy that all straight people watch when they want to feel warm in the heart? Crush is their Sapphic version.

The narrative follows the story of Paige, a girl who hates physical activity, but who joins a high school track team to get closer to the person she has always been in love with.

Despite portraying dramas faced by teenagers, the sexuality of the characters is not an issue. This is a departure from the classic resource used by screenwriters of always putting LGBT people in conflict with who they are.

You Can Live Forever (You Can Live Forever) (2022)

What would you do if you were in love with someone who follows a religion that condemns love between two women? This is Jaime’s dilemma.

Upon being taken to a Jehovah’s Witnesses cult, the teenager develops a deep relationship of desire and connection with Marike, a faithful devotee of the church’s precepts.

The Canadian production premiered in June this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

When Time Got Louder (When the weather got louder) (2022)

if in the series atypical the focus of the narrative was the life of an autistic boy who has a sister who falls in love with a schoolmate, in the film When Time Got Louder the topic is approached from another perspective.

To get into college, Abbie has to leave her parents’ house. In making this change, she also moves away from her neurotypical sibling. While trying to balance her new life, she meets a woman who changes the way she understands her sexuality.

The work was released at the LGBTQIA+ Frameline Festival in San Francisco on July 20 this year. Who watched the recently canceled Netflix series first kill You can still miss Elizabeth Mitchell by playing the protective mother of a young hoe.

So Damn Easy Going (So ​​easy to deal with)(2022)

If the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] existed in Sweden, the plot of So Damn Easy Going finished in the first five minutes. The plot follows the days when a teenager with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) runs out of the medication she takes to control the condition.

In addition to the lack of money to buy the medicine, Joanna has to deal with the recent loss of her mother and her father’s depression. When approaching a girl in the school hallway, things seem to get a little easier.

Does anyone warn? (2020)

Speaking of works that look like Sessão da Tarde, a 2020 release made fans of Twilight who were rooting for the characters Bella and Alice to be together in the end.

Starring Kristen Stewart, this is a classic tragicomic Christmas story that involves misunderstandings and family feuds.

In the plot, Harper takes Abby to spend the holidays at her parents’ house. She just forgot to tell them that the two are girlfriends.

I Care (2020)

For those who are tired of watching movies with lesbians suffering and want to follow a plot of thugs, this is an interesting request.

The antagonists created by Netflix lead life in a very dubious way: to earn more and more money, they put wealthy elderly people in an asylum and are in charge of “taking care” of the victims’ fortune.

Even though the relationship of the scammers is not the focus of the production, it is refreshing to see a couple of two women being treated so naturally in a cinematographic work.

Rafiki (2019)

A film was premised on how Kenya is repressive when it comes to sexuality. What happened? The country’s government banned the production on the grounds that it was a “homosexual theme and a clear intention to promote lesbianism”.

Overcoming censorship, Kena and Ziki’s story traveled through cinemas around the world. It shows the coming together of two girls who live in rival families. By developing the relationship between them, the script shows how in some countries being LGBT+ is a crime subject to aggression and even death.

The narrative has heavy and harrowing scenes. However, for people who manage to see until the end, the message remains that even though it is no longer in the “old”, love is still a revolutionary act.