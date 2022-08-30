Keith Urban Shares Rare Glimpse of Family Life with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have an impressive $50 million property portfolio that includes several homes in the US and Australia.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Vast $4.5 Million Farm Is a World of Its Own

While the couple rarely offers information about their family life, in December 2021, the singer shared a photo of one of their sprawling gardens on Instagram — and it’s pretty impressive.

Loading player…

WATCH: Keith Urban shares rare glimpse of sprawling gardens

Filming a promotional video for his Speed ​​of Now tour, Keith told fans:

“We are getting ready for the Speed ​​of Now world tour to hit the road. We don’t have a stage to prepare, but we do have the backyard.”

READ MORE: Keith Urban reveals surprising way he spends time away from his family

READ: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s $50 Million Property Portfolio

The singer recorded a promotional film in his backyard

Fans certainly saw the funny side of Keith’s post, as one said, “This promo is the best,” and another joked, “Whohoo… tourrrr! Lol… Love the backyard rehearsal… lucky neighbors.”

As he revealed more details, fans were no doubt captivated by the surrounding gardens, which were being tended by a handyman equipped with a leaf blower.

The 54-year-old may not have mentioned which house he was staying in at the time, but we think it was the family’s main home in Nashville.

The couple has an impressive portfolio of properties worth $50 million.

Just two years after their wedding, Nicole and Keith purchased the 20-bedroom Nashville mansion that they still share with their daughters Sunday and Faith.

Worth $3.4 million, the beautiful property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court and pool, and is ideally located in Nashville for Keith’s music career.

Nicole and Keith’s main family home is ideally located in Nashville for Keith’s music career

Among their portfolio of properties, Keith and Nicole also own a $6.77 million home in Beverly Hills, a $13.5 million duplex in New York overlooking the Hudson River and a $3 condo, 5 million in Manhattan in a private building.

As for their homes in Australia, the A-listers have a $6.5 million historic retreat in New South Wales located on Bunya Hill that has six bedrooms and an incredible 45 acres of land filled with alpaca and cattle.

They also own three luxury apartments in the same Sydney building, overlooking Sydney Harbour. First, they bought a $6 million penthouse located on the 21st floor of the Latitude Building in Milsons Point, before buying the penthouse next door for $7 million in 2012 so they could combine the two into one huge apartment.

Meanwhile, a $2.68 million apartment on the 19th floor of the building was purchased by Nicole in 2011, which she now uses as her home office.

Read more HELLO! US Stories Here

Did you like this story? Subscribe to our newsletter to get more stories like this one straight to your inbox.