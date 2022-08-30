Latest Video of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Rarely Seen Son Connor Leaves Fans in Shock

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s two children, Bella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise, prefer to spend time away from the spotlight.

MORE: Keith Urban shares rare glimpse into family life with Nicole Kidman

Both pursue their own markedly different interests from their parents’, with Bella being an artist and Connor an avid deep-sea fisherman.

Loading player…

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman’s relationship with adopted children with Tom Cruise

The latter, however, has built up a dedicated fan base, many of whom enjoy watching his exploits as he lives off land and sea.

His latest video on social media proves just that, as his followers reacted with shock and awe to his latest capture and the scale of it.

MORE: Bella Cruise shares rare personal news that will make her famous parents happy

Connor shared a video of the giant fish he and his friends managed to catch, celebrating as it was put on display.

“I did this yesterday with the boys. 301# Warsaw on the crank,” he captioned his clip, and his comments were filled with many exclamations.

Connor’s fans reacted in awe to his new fishing video

“Oh wow Connor!!! Great footprint!!! #catchoftheyear,” one commented, with another saying: “What the hell [expletive]!!! How many pounds was that.”

A third even asked: “I hope you ate??? I kind of feel bad for the beautiful fish, but I hope it got eaten,” with Connor clarifying that it was all for a good cause, responding with, “I don’t feel bad! This fish went to charity and is feeding a lot of people.”

MORE: Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella Cruise shows creative side with limited-edition collaboration

MORE: Nicole Kidman mourns the loss of Patti Lomax, who she played in The Railway Man

Connor and his sister rarely share any insight into their relationship with their famous parents, keeping their family time private.

While there have been reports that both have estranged from their mother due to her involvement in Scientology, the actress has ruled out any feuds with her children.

Both prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

“Motherhood is about the journey,” she told The Sun in 2019. “There will be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you’re a foster mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.”

Nicole added: “They made choices to be Scientologists. It is our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love.”

Read more HELLO! US Stories Here

Did you like this story? Subscribe to our newsletter to get more stories like this one straight to your inbox.