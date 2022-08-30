Leaker corroborates rumor of new iPhone SE with XR design

Admin 7 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

In October 2021, a rumor brought up the possibility that the apple launch, at the beginning of this year, the third generation iPhone SE with the design of iPhone XR. Although Apple did, in fact, present a new version of its entry-level smartphone last March, it does not have the format of the popular model presented in 2018 – but that could still happen.

In the last episode of the podcast geared upO leaker Jon Prosser stated that the next generation of the iPhone SE “will look like an iPhone XR”, as seen by AppleTrack. This implies that Apple will abandon the old format, with the Home button, for the more modern design seen since the iPhone X.

Other details about the (alleged) iPhone SE update are still scarce — such as the size of the display, whether its screen will be LCD1 (as seen in last year’s rumor) or OLEDtwocamera specifications, among others.

It is possible that the next generation of the model will not be announced until next year – or, at the latest, in 2024 – however, regardless of the time, I believe that if the current model is replaced by a device similar to the iPhone XR and without raise its price a lot, it will be a hit for sure.

iPhone SE

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra start receiving One UI 5 Beta with Android 13 – Tecnoblog

At best deals, no tail tied THE Samsung took the trial version of Android 13 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved