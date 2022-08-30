“Let them come here and pay…”; Luxembourg finds “flaw” and gets real about Abel Ferreira’s work

Palmeiras has a very important game this Tuesday (30), when they face Athletico-PR, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores da América. The Palmeiras delegation is already in Curitiba focused on the duel against Luiz Felipe Scolari’s team. The promise is of two great confrontations to know who will reach the final of the competition.

abel can reach the third decision in a row and that’s not for everyone. The Portuguese has done a great job and even irritated some other Brazilian technicians, such as Jorginho. Who also spoke about the coach was Luxembourga character who has a lot of history within Brazilian football and in Palmeiras itself.

In Luxa’s assessment, gringo technicians should pay taxes to work in Brazil: “You have to value the Brazilian coach because he is very good and he has to make room for the guys to work here, without any problem. The only thing I think is wrong is that we don’t have a federation or association of coaches in Brazil. That they come here, respect our association, pay a tax like you pay to go to Portugal, Spain… I paid 3% of my contract (with Real Madrid) to the Spanish coaches’ federation”, stated during the program “Reis da Resenha”, from Jovem Pan.

Also according to Vanderlei, there are Brazilian technicians as good as or even better than Abel Ferreira. On the other hand, Luxemburgo highlighted the quality of the work of the Palmeirense coach, but hit the key again that the other Brazilians are not bad.

“Respect the coaches here, we are good, don’t come with this thing that changed the vocabulary, totally different, that’s good…Abel is a good coach, there are Brazilian coaches as good as or better than him. Today he is in the best team, in the best moment. Did Palmeiras from 93-94 have anyone better than me? There was no way, it was the best team. Abel is the best coach and he has to be valued because his work is very good, he just can’t say that we are bad and we don’t know anything”, added.