Lions kill man who tried to break into Ghana zoo

  • Favor Nunoo
  • BBC News Pidgin, Accra

Big white lion lying on the grass

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Man broke into cage that had two adults and two white lion cubs (illustrative photo)

Ghanaian authorities are investigating the case of a man who entered a zoo’s cage on Sunday (28/8) and was killed by lions.

The body of the victim, a middle-aged man, was removed from the zoo in Accra, the capital of Ghana, and taken to a local morgue.

Authorities suspect the man was planning to steal two rare white lion cubs, which have become a major attraction since their birth last November. However, an investigation into the motive for the invasion and the circumstances of the attack will still be carried out.

The zoo was temporarily closed to the public after the incident that shocked many in Ghana.

