Logitech handheld console will run cloud games and Android apps – Tecnoblog

THE logitech progressed in the development of its handheld console. This Monday (29), the gadget appeared in images revealed by Evan Blass on Twitter, suggesting that the device will have Android and access to the Google Play Store. The console will still be compatible with cloud gaming platforms from Microsoft and Nvidia.

Logitech handheld console should support Android apps (Image: Playback/Evan Blass)

The images became public a few weeks after the announcement of the partnership between Logitech G and Tencent Games to develop the handheld console. At the time, the companies said that the device would allow the use of cloud gaming services. The manufacturer, however, did not reveal many details about the product at the time.

But you won’t have to wait until the release scheduled for the end of the year to take a look at the notebook. Yesterday, Evan Blass revealed three promotional images of the gadget that were removed by Twitter due to a copyright complaint. And, in addition to the look, with buttons that resemble the Nintendo Switch, the leak anticipated some features of the video game.

Logitech console will have relief on the back to give more comfort to the hands (Image: Reproduction / Evan Blass)

Logitech console should run Android apps

This is the case with support for Android apps. In one of the images, you can see the Play Store, Chrome and YouTube on the home screen. The material also featured Xbox, Nvidia and Steam icons, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth indicators.

But the leak goes beyond the interface. The console has a screen positioned in the center, with directional buttons on the left side and the sequence with keys X, Y, A and B in the other portion. There are also triggers on the top and a protrusion on the back, at the height of the hands, to give more comfort during use.

Logitech console will have buttons similar to Nintendo Switch (Image: Playback/Evan Blass)

Gadget may bring Qualcomm processor

There is no information about the technical sheet yet. However, the expectation is that the device will be launched with the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, a Qualcomm processor for handheld consoles. The other bets revolve around other specifications that appear on cell phones for the gamer audience, such as the 120 Hz screen.

The release date and price have also not been revealed as of yet.

