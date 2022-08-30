‘Loses the ball too much and has other problems’

Antony was announced as a new signing for Manchester United on Tuesday (30)

O Manchester United announced this Tuesday (30) the hiring of Antony. Altogether, the business can reach 100 million euros (BRL 503 million). Is for Marco Van Bastenthe amount disbursed by the English club is reason for criticism.

Participating in the channel Ziggo Sport last Monday (29), the Dutch legend detonated the transaction figures and stated that the attacker revealed by Sao Paulo not worth ‘not by far’ the amount paid by the red devils.

“Antony worth 100 million euros? No, not by far. He still hasn’t shown much. Of course, he played good games. But his efficiency hasn’t been high in recent years. O ajax has a great base category, our training is very good. And soon they will buy a young man for an enormous amount. Something is wrong then,” he began by stating.

Next, Van Basten listed a sequence of technical defects that, for him, Antony has.

“He misses the ball too much, or has other problems. A winger can lose the ball, but there is a limit to that.. If you want to dribble every time you have the ball, but you lose it in seven out of 10 attempts… You have to pay attention to how often you lose the ball.”

Van Basten is considered one of the greatest strikers in Dutch football history. Revealed by Ajax, he played for the Dutch team between 1982 and 1987, as well as winning the Ballon d’Or award in 1988, 1989 and 1992, the year in which he was also named best in the world by FIFA.