Luckiest Girl Alive release date, cast, synopsis and more

Mila Kunis will make her Netflix debut with her new film luckiest girl in the world coming to streamer this year! We’ve shared everything you could possibly want to know about the upcoming drama movie below.

luckiest girl Alive is a Netflix original film directed by Mike Barker. You can meet Barker from his work at Hulu’s the servant’s tale. It is a film adaptation of the bestselling book of the same name by Jessica Knoll. Knoll also wrote the screenplay.

Picturestart, Made Up Stories and Orchard Farm Productions produced the film. Mila Kunis not only stars in the film, but is also a producer.

Here’s everything you need to know about luckiest girl in the world!

Luckiest Girl Alive release date

We have great news to share about the release date! On August 30, Netflix revealed its fall 2022 movie slate and the drama was added to the list. The streamer announced that luckiest girl in the world will arrive on Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022. However, it will be released in theaters on September 30. As always, you can expect the movie to release on Netflix at 00:00 PT / 3:00 am ET on October 7th.

The luckiest girl in the world cast

Here is the full list of the main cast via IMDb below:

Mila Kunis

find Wittrock

Chiara Aurelia

Jennifer Beals

Scoot McNairy

Thomas Barbusca

Justine Lupe

Dalmar Abused

Alex Barone

Carson McCormack

Connie Britton

Check out the luckiest girl in the world official IMDb page to see the full cast and crew.

The luckiest girl in the world synopsis

Deadline provided the official synopsis and we share it below:

Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to share her side of the shocking incident that occurred when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

As we get closer to the release date, Netflix will likely release official photos from the film’s production. Of course, you can count on us to share them. Also, we expect the trailer to be released by the end of September, so stay tuned!