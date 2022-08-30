Mauro Cezar detonates Diego Ribas and analyzes Botafogo’s situation

Sports

With Vidal’s goal in the second half, Flamengo beat Botafogo 1-0 at Nilton Santos. During this Monday’s “Bate Pronto” program, Mauro Cezar criticized the stadium’s lawn and detonated the performance of Diego Ribas.

“Yesterday, it was the reserve team playing on a horrible lawn. Dorival makes a mistake in scaling Diego along with Vidal. There’s no condition. Pulgar has to play on his way out. He’s been training for a month. You can’t have Diego with Vidal. Diego is no longer able to play for Flamengo at this level of demand. This is very clear”, said Mauro.

Throughout the program, the Jovem Pan commentator also highlighted the intensity of Botafogo in the classic and analyzed the current moment of the club.

“Botafogo, when they play against Flamengo, is the World Cup final. Botafogo fights, is intense, bites and finishes from everywhere. It’s another Botafogo. In recent years, Botafogo has fallen a lot, had a colossal debt and turned a supporting role in the Brazilian scenario. Today, he doesn’t fight for the main titles”, he added.

On the outskirts of Nilton Santos, fights between red-blacks and Botafogo circulated on social networks. Flamengo and Botafogo star in one of the main rivalries in the country and many violent episodes occurred in Sunday’s pre-classic.

