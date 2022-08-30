“May be on the list”; Vitor Pereira’s owner at Corinthians is quoted to be in the World Cup

Corinthians has been getting more shooting this season and getting back on track with important results. Last Monday (29), acting in its domains, Timão beat the Red Bull Bragantinoat home, by 1 to 0, and returned to the cake of the first placed in the Brasileirão.

In addition, the team achieved an important result on Wednesday (23), staying in a draw against Fluminense, away from home, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, taking advantage for the return clash. This is largely due to an important participation in the starting lineup, which is being tipped to wear the colors of their team at the World Cup.

“Lionel Scaloni and his coaching staff are closely following Fausto Vera, current Corinthians midfielder: he could be on the preliminary list for friendlies,” reported TyC Sports, from Argentina.

The player was hired by Timão in this transfer window and has already been an important part of coach Vitor Pereira. Fausto was already in Lionel Scaloni’s sights when he was in Argentine football and could be called up for the next friendly matches of the Seleção.