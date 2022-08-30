Mean Girls and 10 other hit movies from the 2000s

The 2000s are mainly known for the rise of technology around the world. With the arrival of the 21st century, cell phones became popular, fashion trends were renewed and many people started to have more Internet access.

Obviously, in the cinema successful productions were released. One of the greatest classics of the decade was the long Mean Girls (2004), which continues to yield memes to this day.

So, how about taking advantage of the free time to marathon other amazing films from the same period? Check out some recommendations in the list below!

11. Mean Girls (2004)

(Paramount Pictures/Playback)Source: Paramount Pictures

With Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles, the world finally got to know the famous Regina George and all her antics to maintain her status as the most popular girl in school.

However, in the midst of their own internal conflicts, an unexpected friendship could ruin everything and put your reputation on the line.

10. She is the man (2005)

(DreamWorks/Reproduction)Source: DreamWorks

After her school’s girls’ team is disbanded, young Viola (Amanda Bynes) decides to disguise herself as a man to play on the boys’ team.

With that, she assumes the identity of Sebastian, her twin brother. But Duke (Channing Tatum), her new roommate, could be a threat to her secret.

9. luck in love (2006)

(20th Century Fox/Reproduction)Source: 20th Century Fox

Ashley (Lindsay Lohan) considers herself lucky. Successful in the career she chose for herself, things always work out in her life. However, when kissing the clumsy Jake (Chris Pine) at a party, the tables are turned.

Thus, she becomes a very unlucky personwhile he manages to change his life in a radical way.

Watch the movie on HBO Max.

8. She and the guys (2007)

(Universal Pictures/Playback)Source: Universal Pictures

The mother of young Sydney White (Amanda Bynes) belonged to one of the most prestigious sororities at Universidade Atlântico Sul. For this reason, she also wants to integrate in the same place.

However, upon arriving on campus, he discovers he has nothing to do with them. Upon being kicked out of the club, she is taken in by the residents of Vortex, a sorority formed by excluded nerds.

The film is not yet available on streaming platforms.

7. High School Musical (2007)

(Disney/Reproduction)Source: Disney

Young Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) meet unexpectedly at a New Year’s Eve party and discover that they make a great musical duo.

However, both have other commitments, such as the basketball team and the math studies team, which can get in the way of their desire to follow artistically.

Watch the movie on Disney Plus.

6. 17 again (2009)

(New Line Cinema/Reproduction)Source: New Line Cinema

Mike O’Donnell (Matthew Perry) is considered a failure by his own children. Nonetheless, one day he returns to the appearance he had at 17with the aim of changing some things in your own life.

Zac Efron is responsible for playing this younger version of the character. It’s really worth checking out!

Watch the movie on HBO Max.

5. aquamarine (2006)

(20th Century Fox/Reproduction)Source: 20th Century Fox

The mermaid Aquamarine (Sara Paxton) wants to prove to her father that love really exists and, for that, she lands in a small seaside town, where she meets Claire (Emma Roberts) and Hailey (JoJo).

The two friends are about to be separated by life’s circumstances. However, if they help Aquamarine win the heart of Raymond (Jake McDorman), a magical wish may be granted.

The film is not yet available on streaming platforms.

4. All Against John (2006)

(20th Century Studios/Reproduction)Source: 20th Century Studios

When Kate (Brittany Snow) manages to make Carrie (Arielle Kebbel), Beth (Sophia Bush) and Heather (Ashanti) realize that John Tucker (Jesse Metcalfe) is a bad boy, the three team up in a revenge plan, in which they wish to destroy the reputation of the man who has dashed their hopes in love.

Watch the movie on Star Plus.

3. Freaky Friday (2003)

(Buena Vista Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Buena Vista Pictures

Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), are quite different. And during a heated argument at a Chinese restaurant, the two end up switching bodies.

So, Tess will need to face Anna’s body and vice versa.. Only in this way will the two be able to understand each other.

Watch the movie on Disney Plus.

two. The Whites (2004)

(Sony Pictures/Playback)Source: Sony Pictures

FBI agents Marcus (Marlon Wayans) and Kevin (Shawn Wayans) are tasked with caring for the Wilson sisters, two little girls threatened with kidnappingfrom the New York airport to the Hamptons, where they would spend the weekend.

However, a small accident occurs and, with that, the two decide to impersonate the two to find out more about the kidnappers.

The film is not yet available on streaming platforms.

1. Suddenly 30 (2004)

(Columbia Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Columbia Pictures

To close the list, a film full of lessons for life. About to have her first kiss when she was just 13 years old, Jenna suddenly wakes up in 2004, when she would have been 30.

Now, she serves as the prestigious editor of a major magazine. Nonetheless, there’s something very dark in your growth which caused her to become a bitter person. Not at all proud of her trajectory, Jenna decides to try to do something to change this almost irreversible condition.

So, what did you think of our list? We hope you enjoyed the selection of films from the 2000s. Take the opportunity to share them on social networks and invite your friends to watch the films together with you!