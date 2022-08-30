Meet the new cast of Grey’s Anatomy

On the air for nearly 20 years, Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time. Already renewed for season 19, the series recently confirmed major reinforcements in the cast. The next episodes will feature new patients, doctors and residents who have everything to shake up the routine of Gray Sloan Memorial.

Due to several statements by Ellen Pompeo, the interpreter of the protagonist Meredith, many people thought that Grey’s Anatomy would come to an end in the eighteenth grade.

Fortunately, the actress has reached an agreement with the representatives of ABC, thus confirming the 19th season. The new episodes are expected to premiere in the United States in October 2022.

We’ve listed below everything you need to know about the new actors and characters in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy; check out.

Harry Shum Jr. – Daniel ‘Blue’ Kwan

Harry Shum Jr. was one of the first confirmed in the new cast of Grey’s Anatomy. The actor plays Daniel ‘Blue’ Kwan, one of Gray Sloan’s new residents. The character is described as “generous by nature, extremely competitive and naturally talented”. He also goes through a family crisis that interferes with his career plans.

You probably know Harry Shum Jr. for his performance as Mike Chang on the series Glee. In cinemas, the actor is in the She Dances, I Dance franchise. Other projects by Harry Shum Jr. include the Shadowhunters series and the Crazy Rich Asians movie.

Alexis Floyd – Simone Griffin

Alexis Floyd also joins the cast of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy as Simone Griffin. The character is a surgical resident who starts working at the hospital. The character is described as “fun, smart and accomplished”. She also has “a complicated family dynamic”, and has “a tragic personal history with Gray Sloan.”

This is not Alexis Floyd’s first collaboration with Shonda Rhimes. Previously, the actress played Neff, one of Anna Delvey’s best friends, in the series Inventing Anna, produced by Shondaland for Netflix.

Niko Terho – Lucas Adams

Like Daniel and Simone, Lucas Adams is one of Gray Sloan’s new residents. Described as “the black sheep of the family”, the character is very intelligent, but doesn’t get good grades in medical school. His goal is to prove his talents as a surgeon and follow the legacy of the family of doctors.

Niko Terho is best known for his performance in the film The Thing About Harry. In the feature, the actor stars with Jake Borelli, the interpreter of Schmitt in Grey’s Anatomy. Before starting his artistic career, Niko Terho almost became a professional football player.

Midori Francis – Mika Yasuda

Another Gray Sloan resident, Mika Yasuda is the middle child of a family of 8 siblings. According to ABC’s official description, Mika is “used to being underestimated”. The character is also humble, confident, and intelligent, and deals with a large student loan debt.

Midori Francis, who plays Mika, is famous for starring in the Netflix romance series Dash & Lily. For her performance, the actress was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. Francis is also on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Adelaine Kane – Jules Millin

Rounding out the resident squad for season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, Australian actress Adelaine Kane plays Jules Millin. The character is described as “an intelligent young woman raised by a family of hippies” who “emerges as the only real adult in the clan”. She is also “bossy”, and “not afraid to break the rules to save lives”.

You probably know Adelaine Kane as the Queen Mary of Scots, the protagonist of the historical series Reign. The actress is also in series such as Once Upon a Time and Teen Wolf, in addition to the movie The Purge.

