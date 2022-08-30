Meet the newest and most unusual ambassador for Emirates airline

Image: Emirates





An airline that needs no introduction announces this Monday, August 29, that it has a new ambassador. It is quite unusual and is inviting customers to learn about the company’s benefits and services and opt for ‘Fly Better‘ (Fly Better).

According to Emirates, following in the footsteps of iconic film and TV personalities Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Clarkson, the latest brand ambassador is Gerry the Goose.





From September, the global advertising campaign featuring the new ambassador will be in full flight around the world, reminding customers that Emirates offers a ‘flawless’ travel experience on board.

The campaign’s plot follows Gerry as he becomes annoyed when deciding fly better aboard a comfortable and sophisticated Emirates Premium Economy cabin, while her migratory bird brothers are in ‘bird mood’ after a long and tiring flight on their own wings.

Gerry is seen smugly ignoring his colleagues who are seen through the window of the plane flying by as he indulges in a delicious meal and reclines in his spacious seat to watch the movie ‘The Goose, the Bad and the Ugly’ on his entertainment screen. guys.

“In terms of the qualities and profile we look for in our brand ambassadors, we are spreading our wings,” said Emirates Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Richard Billington. “Gerry is a seasoned traveler who knows what he wants and where he wants to go, but is convinced that he will do it in style, with luxury and comfort a priority. Having witnessed your perfect travel experience, we are confident that next time your friends will choose to fly better.”.

Biography of Gerry the Goose

Gerry’s career began at Emirates’ headquarters in Dubai, where the concept of his journey was conceived and started to take off. It then continued at Untold Studios in London, where early 3D models of geese were brought to life through computer generated imagery (CGI).

The CGI and filming process took 14 weeks and involved a talented team that refined each feather along with the lighting and texture, while ensuring that the carefully crafted movements brought the character to life. This included time to cheer up Gerry’s friends, a London shoot to capture the nature scenes and footage aboard the Emirates plane in Dubai.

Gerry’s species heritage is the Canada goose (Branta canadensis), large wild geese with black heads and necks, white cheeks, white under the chin, and brown body. They are native to the arctic and temperate regions of North America, found during migration across the Atlantic into northern Europe.

Gerry will be featured in an Emirates TV advertising campaign. The ad will run in 25 countries for one month, starting August 30th.

