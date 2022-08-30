Megan Fox is tired of her rocker fiance’s childish ways, says magazine – Monet

+



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Actress Megan Fox, 36, is fed up with Machine Gun Kelly’s childish ways and wants some peace of mind in her life. Engaged since January of this year, the couple’s relationship would therefore be in crisis.

The information was published by Heat magazine and reflected by the Mirror website on Tuesday (30).

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (Photo: Getty Images)

The publication points out that the ‘Transformers’ actress has maintained a more discreet style on social media, with Machine Gun Kelly appearing little there in recent weeks.

Close sources say she is tired of the childish pranks and immaturity of her 32-year-old fiancé. “Megan wanted a break from Colson [Baker, nome verdadeiro do músico] and its drama”, guarantees an insider.

“She only went to one or two of his first tour dates, and that kind of left him at rock bottom and resulted in a lot of tense FaceTime calls while he was on the road,” he continues.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly focus the spotlight at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Some “red alerts” would also have motivated Megan to rethink the relationship, such as when he broke a glass over his own head during a performance and followed her show in blood.

Machine Gun Kelly bloodied after breaking the cup on himself (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

“As much as Megan loves him, she finds his quest for attention, as well as his ego, to be hard to accept at times. At the end of the day, Megan wants a quieter, less chaotic life and she made it clear to Colson that he needs to treat her much better than a ‘rock groupie’.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (Photo: Instagram)

Coincidence or not, fans have recently started to speculate about a possible breakup between the actress and the musician. The main “evidence” suggested by fans is actually their more restrained movement on social media, as the Mirror also points out.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together since June 2020, when they announced their relationship; they met on the set of the movie ‘Midnight on Switchgrass’. In January, the musician proposed to the actress.