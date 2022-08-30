Most expensive Brazilians: Antony is second only to Neymar and Coutinho | international football

New Manchester United player, forward Antony entered the Top-3 of the most expensive Brazilians in football history. The ex-São Paulo player cost the English team 95 million euros (R$ 484 million), plus 5 million euros in variables. The value leaves him behind only Neymar and Philippe Coutinho in the ranking.

Antony’s transfer from Ajax to Manchester United could reach 100 million euros – Photo: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

The current window should end with four new members in the Top-10 of the most expensive Brazilians. In addition to Antony, Casemiro, Richarlison and Raphinha made the list. Lucas Paquetá could join the top after the going to West Hamif the final amount of 61.6 million euros is reached with the bonuses provided for in the contract.

If all the transfers are considered, Neymar enters the list twice with his departure from Santos to Barcelona and his departure from Spain to PSG, which is the most expensive negotiation in football.

Check out the ranking of the biggest transfers of Brazilians:

1. NEYMAR (Barcelona > PSG)

  • Value: 222 million euros
  • Year: 08/2017

Neymar is the most expensive player in football history (Photo: AFP)

2. COUTINHO (Liverpool > Barcelona)

  • Value: 135 million euros
  • Year: 01/2018

Philippe Coutinho is the second most expensive Brazilian in history – Photo: Reuters

  • Value: 95 million euros
  • Year: 08/2022

4. NEYMAR (Santos > Barcelona)

  • Value: 88 million euros
  • Year: 06/2013

Neymar appears twice on the list of most expensive transfers involving Brazilians – Photo: Marcelo Hazan

5. ARTHUR (Barcelona > Juventus)

  • Value: 76 million euros
  • Year: 08/2020

Arthur went to Juventus in 2020 as the fifth biggest transfer of a Brazilian – Photo: Reproduction / Official Site

6. CASEMIRO (Real Madrid > Manchester United)

  • Value: 70 million euros
  • Year: 08/2022

Casemiro is officially presented as a Manchester United player – Photo: Manchester United

7. KAKÁ (Milan > Real Madrid)

  • Value: 67 million euros
  • Year: 06/2009

8. ALISSON (Rome > Liverpool)

  • Value: 62.5 million euros
  • Year: 07/2018

Alisson is the second most expensive goalkeeper in history, behind Kepa, from Chelsea.

9. OSCAR (Chelsea > Shanghai SIPG)

  • Value: 60 million euros
  • Year: 01/2017

Oscar’s arrival at Shanghai, in 2017 — Photo: Reproduction: sina.com

10. FRED (Shakhtar Donetsk > Manchester United)

  • Value: 59 million euros
  • Year: 06/2018

Manchester United appears on the list with three players, including midfielder Fred – Photo: Disclosure

  • Value: 58 million euros
  • Year: 07/2022

Richarlison poses with the shirt of Tottenham, his new club — Photo: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

12. RAPHINHA (Leeds United > Barcelona)

  • Value: 58 million euros
  • Year: 07/2022

Alongside Richarlison, Raphinha occupies the 10th position of most expensive Brazilian and 11th largest transfer – Photo: Reuters

