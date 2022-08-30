Moto G60, Galaxy M52 and more cell phones have cashback of up to R$500 on offer at Americanas – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

If you need a new phone and are looking for a model like the Moto G60, Galaxy M52 or Galaxy S21 FE, this find is worth checking out. Despite being nothing out of this world, it’s been some time since the best prices for mid-range phones are usually in Americanas. And in this offer, in addition to discounts, the store also offers cashbacks of up to R$500 in the Ame digital wallet.

Motorola Moto G60 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Check out the main highlights of this offer below:

⚠️ But cashback is only valid for credit card purchases, and does not apply to payments via boleto or Pix.

💰 How does Ame cashback work?

First, it is worth noting that this cashback cannot be redeemed, it can only be used in payments with the Ame digital wallet. In other words, to spend in the Americanas SA chain itself or in other partner stores and services. So, you can, for example, buy a box of books at Submarino with that price — and save to do even more with the help of findsit is clear.

Now, if you don’t know how to use Ame cashback, it’s worth checking out the step-by-step guide on this that we’ve already shown here on technoblog.

Love Digital (Image: Disclosure / Love)

📱 What’s cool about this offer’s cell phones?

starting with Motorola Moto G60 for BRL 1,449, this is a great phone for those who get along with the brand and are looking for something powerful. During the tests of technoblog, its autonomy positively surprised it, it managed to run heavy games like Asphalt 9 with ease. Including, the Moto G60 comes with the Snapdragon 732G processor, which despite not being as powerful as the 800 series chips, is part of a Qualcomm program designed precisely for gamers.

Motorola Moto G60 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Then we have the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for BRL 1,554.10, also with a Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 778G. Here, the highlight is the photographic features, such as the Spectra 570, which, among other things, allows you to use three cameras simultaneously to record videos. In case of Galaxy M52 5Gthis set consists of a 64-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and 123º angle of view, and a 5-megapixel macro.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Image: Handout/Samsung)

Then we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for R$2,499, being the most expensive smartphone on this list. And unfortunately for some, it doesn’t have a Qualcomm processor, but the Exynos 2100, which is still Samsung’s most powerful chip. It is also more resistant thanks to IP68 protection (dust and water), shoots in 4K (something that the M52 5G does not) and has a telephoto lens, ideal for zoom photos like those recorded during our review.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Another intermediary worth mentioning is the Motorola Edge 20 Lite for R$ 1,639.10, with its 108-megapixel main camera. However, it’s worth remembering that more megapixels don’t mean better lenses, but bigger images — which may or may not make a difference to you. In addition, the phone has the already common MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, 6 GB of RAM and Ready For compatibility.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite (Image: Handout/Motorola)

Finally, we have the Samsung Galaxy A32 for BRL 1,406.55, which despite being one of the simplest, is the only one with four rear cameras. In addition, the Helio G80 processor is also one of the most common from MediaTek, the 5,000 mAh battery delivers good autonomy and the 4G version is curiously better than the 5G one. Oh, and of course, it’s the cheapest mid-range smartphone around here.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (Image: Handout/Samsung)

