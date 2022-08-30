Motorola Edge 30 is at half price four months after launch – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The Motorola Edge 30 is a top-of-the-line performance phone, but a mid-range price. And speaking of price, in this offer with Magalu coupon, you can already buy your Edge 30 for BRL 2,249. That is, half of the launch price announced in May, and with the best discount ever found by the curatorship of finds. Check out how to take advantage of this offer in the next few lines.

Motorola Edge 30 (Image Darlan HelderTecnoblog)

To take advantage of this finding, just access the Motorola Edge 30 and apply coupon 500PRAVC on the Magalu website or app. With it, the price should go down to BRL 2,249.10 in cash paying at Pix, or R$ 2,499 in up to 10 installments. In addition, there is still the possibility of free shipping depending on your region.

📱 Is it worth buying the Motorola Edge 30?

As with other branded phones, the Motorola Edge 30 it’s worth it if you get along with the manufacturer and prioritize potency. After all, it comes with a good mid-range processor from Qualcomm, 8 GB of RAM, and it held up to heavy games without slowing down in the tests. technoblog. Another advantage, especially for gamers, is the screen with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

In addition, Edge 30 features Ready For functionality, which connects the phone to TVs and monitors for a desktop experience. It still stands out in terms of charging, as the charger not only comes in the box – a rarity these days – but also has 33 watts of power, which is an ally to the cell phone’s good autonomy.

However, it is worth considering that, if Motorola pleases when sending the charger, it sins in offering an update policy of only two years. This factor, added to the lack of protection against water and dust, can limit the time of use of the device. So, you will have several positives and negatives to consider before buying the Motorola Edge 30.

And if you want to know more about them, it’s worth checking out the review:

