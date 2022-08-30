Motorola Edge 30 Neo has leaked colors, launch is approaching – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola is gearing up to launch several new smartphones next week, one of them being the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. And now, the device has just appeared in supposed official images revealing its colors.

As you can see below, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is priced to arrive in Black Onyx, Very Peri, Aqua Espuma and Ice Palace colors. In addition, it will have a dual rear camera setup with a powerful 64MP main sensor.

The new Edge 30 Neo is expected to be the most basic member of Motorola’s new smartphone series (photo: 91mobiles).

According to 91mobiles, the smartphone will come with a POLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. In hardware, it should include a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. and 4020mAh battery).

In addition to the Edge 30 Neo, Motorola is also aiming to introduce models like the Edge 30 Ultra with its bold 200MP Ultra camera and the more affordable Edge 30 Fusion. In addition, the foldable Rzar 2022 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will finally get a global version.

The new Motorola Edge family will be fully revealed on the 8th of September. So stay tuned here for all the news!