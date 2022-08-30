Multi (ex-Multilaser) announces “premium” notebooks, but don’t get carried away – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

In July, the multilaser changed name to multi. The new name aims to highlight one of the main features of the company: its huge range of products. Among them are notebooks. For this segment, two models Ultra Limitless have just been announced: the UL151L it’s the UL152both with Windows 11.

Ultra UL152 notebook (image: publicity/Multi)

The two laptops are very similar to each other, both externally and in hardware configurations. By default, both come with 8 GB of DDR4 memory (expandable to 16 GB) and a 256 GB M.2 SSD, for example.

Another common feature worth noting is the display. It is a 14.1-inch TN LCD panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The main difference between the two notebooks is in the processor. 12th Gen Intel? Not. 11th, then? Neither. AMD chip maybe? Not far.

The Ultra UL151L can be equipped with a 10th generation Core i3, i5 or i7 processor, with 28W TDP (models not disclosed by Multi). The Ultra UL152 leaves the factory with the quad-core Intel Core i5-8259U. Yes, the latter is an 8th generation chip, released in 2018.

Wi-Fi 802.11ac, HDMI (1), USB-C (1) and microSD reader are part of the other features.

Focus on the corporate segment, but…

According to Multi, the Ultra Limitless line provides “premium” equipment for the corporate segment. The UL151L and UL152 were announced precisely for professional use, more precisely, to serve small and medium businesses.

In fact, there are some characteristics here that are common to the corporate segment. Both notebooks have a Kensington lock slot, for example. In addition, the UL152 has a fingerprint reader.

On the other hand, I see little “premium” here. Although fully functional, the processors are from previous generations, as it became clear. In addition, TN screens tend to have lower image quality than other types of LCDs.

To complete, in both models, the keyboard is type ABNT2 (Portuguese from Brazil), but does not have LED backlighting. The battery, with 4,500 mAh, does not seem to be promising in terms of autonomy.

In the end, both the UL151L and UL152 can handle professional tasks, yes, but not very advanced, presumably. In that sense, it’s more likely that Multi will try to make the two laptops succeed in the market based on price.

But the values ​​of the notebooks were not disclosed. O technoblog contacted Multi asking for this information. If we get a response, this text will be updated.