Netflix has just revealed its Fall 2022 schedule and a few notable omissions mean that some of its biggest movies of 2022 have been pushed back to 2023. Let’s break down which ones are no longer slated to premiere this year.

These movies were initially found in the 2022 Netflix doc that was copied and pasted on Variety in February 2022.

So, let’s break down the 10 movies that will now release in 2023 (or possibly beyond) instead of 2022 exclusively on Netflix:

Monkey Man – This one dropped out of the 2022 lineup a little earlier in the year, but confirms today that there is no chance of it being released this year. The new film comes from Dev Patel, who writes, directs and stars. It’s about an ex-criminal released in India struggling to adjust to a world filled with greed and eroded spiritual values.

Rustin – Having just finished filming, Rustin it would be a long shot to make the 2022 list. Colman Domingo will be playing Bayard Rustin in this new biopic produced by the Obamas.

– Having just finished filming, Rustin it would be a long shot to make the 2022 list. Colman Domingo will be playing Bayard Rustin in this new biopic produced by the Obamas. astronaut – Starring Adam Sandler, this sci-fi adaptation from director Johan Renck is now officially confirmed for 2023.

– Starring Adam Sandler, this sci-fi adaptation from director Johan Renck is now officially confirmed for 2023. the inheritance – This horror was among the initial 2022 lineup. This horror is directed by Alejandro Brugués, about a billionaire who invites his children home in fear that he is about to die.

The mother – One of several Jennifer Lopez movies for Netflix exclusively is The Mother. The film appeared front and center in the 2022 teaser above, but it does not appear in the Fall 2022 2022 list. The film is about an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life.

– One of several Jennifer Lopez movies for Netflix exclusively is The Mother. The film appeared front and center in the 2022 teaser above, but it does not appear in the Fall 2022 2022 list. The film is about an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life. the mother ship – Coming from writer and director Matt Charman, this film is headlined by Halle Berry and also featured in the 2022 kick-off video. The sci-fi film also features Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick.

– Coming from writer and director Matt Charman, this film is headlined by Halle Berry and also featured in the 2022 kick-off video. The sci-fi film also features Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick. the pale blue eye – Arguably, this one hasn’t really been pushed as it’s getting a limited theatrical release in December 2022, but its Netflix release will be in early January 2023. The new movie stars Christian Bale.

They cloned Tyrone – Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris are helming this new sci-fi comedy movie for Netflix that sadly appears to have dropped out of the 2022 lineup. The film comes from director Juel Taylor and is about a trio lost in a conspiracy. from the government.

– Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris are helming this new sci-fi comedy movie for Netflix that sadly appears to have dropped out of the 2022 lineup. The film comes from director Juel Taylor and is about a trio lost in a conspiracy. from the government. we have a ghost – Coming from Legendary Entertainment, this upcoming family movie looks like it might not come out in 2022. Christopher Landon’s movie stars David Harbor and Jennifer Coolidge.

You – Also not present in the 2022 list You of Kenya Barrels. The big ensemble comedy movie looks set to land in 2023.

Want to see even more Netflix movies coming in 2023? Here’s our full preview for the upcoming year, which will be updated in the coming months.

Are you sad to see any of the above films delayed? Let us know in the comments.