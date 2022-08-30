Musk’s New Strategy for Getting Rid of the Twitter Deal

After causing a stir with Twitter’s takeover offer, the billionaire Elon Musk he tries in every way to get out of the business — and the mess he’s gotten himself into. The strategy of the richest man in the world is based on the complaints of a former executive of the social network about the security of personal data.

Peiter Zatko, former head of security at the twittersaid it raised questions about serious deficiencies in the social media company’s handling of users’ personal data, including running outdated software, and that executives withheld information about breaches and lack of protection for user data.

According to information from Bloomberg, Lawyers on Musk’s behalf said that Zatko’s allegations, including “blatant deficiencies” in the platform’s defenses against hacking and privacy concerns, mean Twitter violated the terms of the $44 billion merger agreement. Twitter’s legal team responded saying that the case of termination of the agreement is “invalid and unlawful under the terms of the agreement”.

Twitter shares fell 1.04% around 10:10 am to $40,| far below Musk’s $54.20 bid price.

Musk has been trying for months to try to get rid of the Twitter takeover, initially leading with the claim that Twitter user numbers are inflated by millions of bot accounts. The billionaire’s legal team recently turned its attention to Zatko, who was fired from Twitter earlier this year. Lawyers for Musk and Twitter subpoenaed Zatko, who said employees at the social media platform didn’t know or care to find out how many accounts were spam or bot accounts.

Twitter, which claims spam and bots account for less than 5% of accounts, sued Musk in July to force it to complete its takeover bid. Since then, more than 100 people, banks, funds and other companies have been subpoenaed in the Delaware lawsuit, with a trial set to begin on Oct. 17.

The new findings add to Musk’s allegations, according to the letter published Tuesday, showing that Twitter is in “material breach” of obligations around data privacy and consumer protection laws and that the company it is vulnerable to data center failures and malicious actors.