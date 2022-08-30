Netflix’s Horizon Zero Dawn will be produced by Steve Blackman

In May the producer Tony Vinciquerra, the CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainmentannounced the TV series based on Horizon Zero Dawnto the Netflix. Now we have more information about the production.

The series will Steve Blackman (The Umbrella Academy) and its producer Irish Cowboy Productionsthe producer is also developing Orbitalalso for Netflix.

Horizon Zero Dawn-based series in development

Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects based on characters fans will love and relate to that are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions.,” Blackman told GameSpot. “We are excited to be working with Netflix and all of our partners in the development of these innovative stories.”.

We will be using the newest technologies available to bring this project to the screens.“, Blackman said.

Cast names have not been announced. Not a premiere date

