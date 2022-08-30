Netizens have fun with hilarious blooper

Even after almost a decade after its end, friends It still gets a lot of laughs from the audience.

And it’s not just because he’s constantly rewatched, but also because of his bloopers that pop up online, like one with Jennifer Aniston that’s amusing netizens.

A fan profile of Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey Tribbiani recently posted the blooper of a scene from season 7’s Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), titled The One With Joey’s New Brain.

In the episode, the two friends discuss who will get the owner of a cell phone they found at Central Perk, and in the scene in question Rachel accuses Phoebe of stealing her cell phone and when the friend denies it, she calls the found cell to check that it is in the massage therapist’s bag.

It turns out that Aniston used her own cell phone in the scene and in the middle of the take, she ended up being surprised by a call on the device.

“Someone is here. Hello? Hey! I’ll call you back, I’m making a scene”, she says to her cell phone only with a smile.





It’s unclear if anyone called the actress at that awkward moment or if she accidentally called someone from her speed dial or who she’s talking to on the phone, but the situation drew a good laugh from the audience present at the time and is amusing those who watch. now.

The publication received thousands of reactions from fans of the series, commenting with laughter, wondering who was on the other end of the line, if it would have been the actress’ husband at the time, Brad Pitt, and even joking that she could be answering a call from telemarketing.

accustomed

The reaction of the two actresses to the situation is quite calm, even with the sitcom having an audience that followed the filming live, perhaps because recording errors are something that commonly happens in live programs and both the audience and the cast are used to it.

The on-screen phone call incident happened as early as Season 7, which gave the main cast plenty of time to get used to the audience, which just had more fun in the face of bloopers.

Unlike the regular cast, however, guest stars were quite scared of having to film in front of an audience, as Aniston previously revealed during an appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors.

“All the actors who were movie actors and came on our show were terrified. They kept saying, ‘Who are these people laughing at what I’m saying?’” she said.

