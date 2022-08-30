Netizens praise Verratti and detonate Neymar’s “submission” to Mbappé

Neymar scored against Monaco.

Credit: Disclosure – PSG

Although the situation has gained an aspect of peace behind the scenes, PSG’s penalties yielded a new chapter in the season. With approval to be the number one collector, Mbappé decided to give up his post in the duel against Monaco. Therefore, after the referee pointed to the lime mark, the Frenchman authorized Neymar to hit. Showing the usual coldness, shirt 10 swung the nets and tied the match.

As the moment was caught in the Parc des Princes, a reaction of repudiation took over social media. That’s because Neymar lost space in the PSG hierarchy, since, previously, his position as official collector was undeniable. Seen as one of the Brazilian’s allies, Verratti was praised for having apparently given morale and motivated the ace before the decisive moment.

I appreciated Kylian’s attitude for congratulating him and ‘Ney’ for thanking him. They are great players and it is also up to them to decide what happens, based onsand how they feel“, reported Galtier.

Even with the gesture, Mbappé did not fail to be detonated by netizens. In view of this, the Frenchman was accused of being a “pipoqueiro”, in view of the option of not carrying out the beat after PSG left behind on the scoreboard. See below the messages defending Neymar.

