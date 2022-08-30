Neto detonates Felipe Melo’s stance, from Fluminense: ‘Lack of shame’

The game between Fluminense and Palmeiras, played last Saturday, was marked by a confusion between delegations in the interval. On the stairs that give access to the changing rooms, players and the coaching staff argued harshly and one of the athletes involved was Felipe Melo, a former player for Alviverde and currently in Tricolor. Presenter Neto criticized the midfielder’s stance.

– Look at Felipe Melo’s lack of shame. First, for not having made any demonstrations at Palmeiras’ 108th birthday. Then he puts his finger in the face of Palmeiras players. And more: later he comes with a lie, with a fib, saying that he is Marcos Rocha’s best friend! Be a man, don’t be silly! – criticized the presenter during ‘Donos da Bola’.

The confusion started between the assistants Eduardo Barros, from Fluminense, and João Martins, from Palmeiras. Subsequently, the rest of the commissions also enter the discussion. In the images of the ‘Premiere’, coach Fernando Diniz appears exalted, while others try to understand the reason for the fight. Seconds later, Felipe Melo enters the scene and also begins to argue with Palmeiras.

