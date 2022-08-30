NUBANK launches account for 12 to 17 year olds

O Nubank has a digital account aimed at teenagers between 12 and 17 years old. According to fintech, tests of the new service have already started.

The announcement was made on June 22 and for teenagers to be able to have an account, parents or guardians must authorize the operation.

The company reports that “some parents will be able to ask for an account and debit card Nubank for your sons and daughters.” However, young people “will not have access to a credit card, loan, investment or any other product other than their account or debit card”.

The digital bank also informed that it will study the need to include more services for teenagers. So far, “young people aged 12 to 17 will only have access to their Nubank account and debit card. They will not be able to request the credit function”, informs the bank.

Fintech stressed that the launch should encourage finance management education. To make sure of its objective, during the tests, the digital bank will collect feedback to improve the product.

What can be done in the Nubank account for teenagers?

Check out the services provided for the Nubank account for teenagers:

Save money;

Cell phone recharge;

Online shopping with the virtual debit card;

Withdraw money from ATMs; and

Banking transactions (Pix, TED and others).

To create an account, parents or guardians must be account holders of Nubank. Customers chosen to participate in testing will be able to see the following message in the app:

“Now your underage children can have a Nubank account.” So, if you want an account for your child, just click on the tab and follow the guidance.

Regarding the selection of customers who are fathers or mothers, the company says that it does not identify “which of our customers have children”. As a result, notification may be disregarded by those who do not have minor children.

