Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf have already fallen out on another project, says website Rolling Stone

With the recent ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ controversy, another issue between Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf has come to the fore. Understand

the director’s names Olivia Wilde and the actor Shia LaBeouf are on opposite sides of the same controversy, after both presented different versions to explain what happened behind the scenes of the film Do not worry, dear. The problem is that, according to The Hollywood Reporterthis wasn’t the only collaboration between the artists that went wrong.

In October of last year, the singer and actress Rainey Qualley revealed, in its profile in the Instagramwho was working on the video for his single ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me‘. In the post, he thanked the team behind the recordings and dedicated “special thanks” to the director and actress. Olivia Wildewho would have directed the production.

It seems, wilde just accepted to lead the project as a favor to Rainey and your sister, Margaret Qualleywho starred in the clip alongside Shia LaBeouf. It would have been during the editing of the video, however, that everything got out of hand.

according to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf they had a disagreement once again, because, while the director was finishing her montage of the clip, the actor decided to deliver his own version of the project, suggesting that it be used as a finale.

In a sequence of emails, then, the director stated that she “would be happy” to watch the version of LaBeouf, informing you that you would send your assembly right away. For the actor, however, wilde should have just thanked him for the video, allowing his project to be chosen. With disagreement, olivia decided to abandon production.

At the time, the controversy behind the clip took on great proportions, considering that Shia LaBeouf was no longer part of the movie Olivia Wilde. Likewise, the project Rainey Qualley returned to the headlines with the new clash between the director and the actor.

understand the case

Last week, the Variety published a digital cover with Olivia Wildein which the director talks about the backstage of her new feature, Do not worry, dear. In the report, she explains that she had to fire Shia LaBeouf of the production because I wanted to make sure that the protagonist, Florence Pughwould feel comfortable during the recordings.

I say this as an admirer of your work. [de LaBeouf]; your process was not consistent with the ethos I demand in my productions. With a movie like this, I knew I’d be asking Florence [Pugh] to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and to make her feel supported.”

The day after the cover was published, the actor contacted the Variety and denied the director’s version, stating that she left the production on her own. Second LaBeoufwho sent videos and emails from wilde to the vehicle, in order to prove his version, he abandoned the film because he couldn’t rehearse with the other actors before the recordings.

You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I walked out of your movie because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.” LaBeoufin an email sent to the director.

a video of Olivia Wilde, then went viral on social media and generated several discussions. In the images, the director insists that LaBeouf give the production a second chance, while talking about Florence Pugh with some irony. for netizens, olivia was contradictory when criticizing the actress of the film that, according to the director herself, deals with female empowerment.