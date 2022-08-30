Pablo or Vitor Roque? Felipão’s dilemma at Athletico against Palmeiras; compare numbers | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari commented again on the ownership between Pablo and Vitor Roque in Atletico’s attack.

The red-black commander stated that the “dispute is open”, but he has already defined who acts against the palm trees this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the Libertadores semi-final.

In the tie with Ceará, with a fully reserve team, the coach tried to lose. Vitor Roque played the opening 45 minutes, and Pablo took his place at halftime. The two had unlit performances at Arena Castelão.

Even without disclosing who starts, O ge found that Felipão should start with Vitor Roque. View match details

It’s an open dispute, but I’ve already defined who will play and that’s it. That’s what I define. So, I’ve already defined it, I’ve seen it. — Felipão, in a press conference

Vitor Roque or Pablo? Felipão has given preference to one in Athletico

Pablo is experiencing a moment of irregularity after having suffered a thigh injury. The striker reached his 11th game without hitting the net. The last time he scored was in the victory over Juventude on 8 June.

Already Vitor Roque comes from a better phase. In the last five matches, he has scored three times, with the goal of classification in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores against Estudiantes, in La Plata. The 17-year-old forward even entered the Conmebol list of the best player in the competition.

Pablo x Vitor Roque number Pablo Vitor Roque Games 31 22 Holder 26 9 goals 8 6 assistance two 0 minutes in the field 2,069 961

Felipão usually bets on his leaders, as is the case with Pablo at Athletico. But, at this point, the technical difference is quite significant and the best choice would be Vitor Roque. — Guilherme de Paula, commentator for Globo Esporte Paraná

Likely Hurricane: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Alex Santana; Vitinho (Cuello), Canobbio and Vitor Roque (Pablo)

The match between Furacão and Verdão is scheduled for 21:30, in Baixada. ge follows everything in real time, with pre and post-game lives.

The goal as a visitor is not a tiebreaker. So, equality in the sum of the scores takes the dispute to penalties.