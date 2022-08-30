Palmeiras lends Parrot to UAE club

Rafael Elias, the Parrot, had opportunities in 2021 (Photo: Rodrigo Corsi/Paulistão)

Palmeiras agreed to loan striker Rafael Elias, the Parrot, to Baniyas, from the United Arab Emirates. The bond runs until the end of June next year and the foreign club has a purchase option at the end of the contract. The information was released by ESPN and confirmed by OUR LECTURE.

Papagaio was at Ituano playing in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and had been out of the confrontation against Grêmio last Friday (26) because of the negotiation. For the club from the interior of São Paulo, 15 goals were scored in 36 commitments.

Trained in the youth categories of Palmeiras, Rafaeel Elias also had passages in Atlético-MG, Goiás and Cuiabá and it will be his first experience outside the country.

