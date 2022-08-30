Palmeiras x Athletico have espionage and ‘double agent’

When Athletico-PR and Palmeiras enter the Arena da Baixada lawn, at 21:30, for the Libertadores semi-final, fans of both teams will see important parts of their stories wearing the rival’s uniform. Technical committee and even the board of Hurricane have ties with Alviverde. Which, in turn, has historic players from the red-black club in its ranks.

This kind of exchange between clubs brings with it both sides of the coin. Because if it allows the rival to know more about their team, it also allows both to have privileged information and even have mapped key points of the opposing team.

And at the center of all this mutual knowledge is Alexandre Mattos. A strong man of Palmeiras football between 2015 and 2019, he is now the CEO of Athletico and both teams have a lot of their hands on their builds.

Historic champions for Palmeiras

Athletico-PR imported, almost in its entirety, the leadership of the coaching staff of Palmeiras, the 2018 Brazilian champion, who left the club in 2019. But it didn’t stop there.

From the starting team that Abel Ferreira should take to the field, Alexandre Mattos is not responsible for the hiring of Murilo, Piquerez and Wesley, who disputes a vacancy with Bruno Tabata and Flaco López, who were also not brought to Verdão by Mattos.

The other players were hired or had their departures negotiated in the management of the Minas Gerais manager. Rony, for example, was hired by Anderson Barros, but whose negotiations began during Alexandre’s management.

Felipão, taken to the Paraná club by Mattos, also worked with almost all the players of the current team of Verdão. In addition to those who did not work with Alexandre, Menino was also not coached by Scolari, whose squires Paulo Turra and Carlos Pracidelli were also with him at the Football Academy.

Even the former Palmeiras under-20 coach is at Arena da Baixada to do the same job. Wesley Carvalho was one of those responsible for the formation of all the Cris of the Palmeirense Academy currently in the professional team, and he can even help Scolari in the elaboration of contingency mechanisms for these younger players.

Finally, it’s true that it didn’t last long and it’s been a while, but Thiago Heleno played for Palmeiras, becoming champion of the 2012 Copa do Brasil in the same city where he lives today, over Coritiba.

Athletico-PR heroes wear green

Goalkeeper Weverton was one of the pieces brought to Palmeiras by Mattos. The manager paid US$ 1 million to bring forward the arrival of the archer who already had a pre-contract with Alviverde to 2018. The decision proved to be the right one, with Weverton having an excellent Brasileirão in 2018.

Because he was at Palmeiras that year, Weverton, however, did not lift the Copa Sudamericana with his former teammates from Hurricane. Unlike Raphael Veiga and Rony, now from Verdão, who were important players in the then team of coach Tiago Nunes.

Rony was not always a starter, as he had competition from Marcelo Cirino, one of the greats in Athletico’s history. Veiga, on loan from Verdão for not getting space in the dispute with Lucas Lima, Dudu and Willian at Palmeiras, was fundamental for the conquest of the Hurricane.

If the folkloric “Law of the Ex” is applied, a tie appears as a great possibility in the confrontation. This year, however, when the two clubs met, Felipão got the better of his former teammates.

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR x PALMEIRAS

Championship: Copa Libertadores – Semifinals

Place and Time: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Roberto Tobar-CHI

assistants: Christian Schiemann and Claudio Rios, both from Chile

VAR: Juan Lara, also from Chile

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Wesley (Tabata). Technician: Abel Ferreira

Atletico-PR: Benedict; Matheus Felipe, Thiago Heleno and Pedro Henrique; Khellven, Erick, Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Abner; Terans and Pablo (Vitor Roque). Technician: Felipe