Pedrinho sees DM ‘ruin’ plans at Atlético-MG and news reaches Corinthians, the midfielder’s club

This Tuesday (30), the board of Atlético-MG announced the diagnosis of the midfielder Pedrinho, who arrived in the mid-year window on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. the creation of Corinthians suffered a muscle injury in the posterior part of the right thigh, with tendon rupture. The DM do Galo does not make a projection, but there is a chance that the 24-year-old midfielder will not play anymore in 2022.

Pedrinho suffered the injury in the draw between Atlético-MG and América-MG, last weekend, for the Brazilian Championship. The midfielder was even sought out by President Duílio Monteiro Alves in the first half to check the possibility of returning to the country, since the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out at the same time.

In a recent interview with the channel “Pistol Joker”, the player’s manager, Will Dantas, commented on the negotiations with the São Paulo club and explained the reasons why the deal did not work out. “Why didn’t Pedrinho go to Corinthians? What he earns today, Corinthians cannot afford”.

“So, for the crowd to stay there ‘buzzing’ him, talking a lot of shit, for God’s sake. And it’s not Pedrinho, it’s Shakhtar that doesn’t want him to lower his salary. Shakhtar won’t let him, he’s not the boss”added Will Dantas.

The tendency is for Galo to have problems on the sheet with such an injury from Pedrinho. To accept to return to Brazil, the player started to receive one of the biggest salaries of the cast of Cuca. The former Corinthians midfielder has a loan in BH lasting until June 2023.