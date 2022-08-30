Places with the longest names in the world

– Reading time: 1 minute –

The world is an amazing place, full of wonderful landscapes and enchanting places. Even more surprising are the names of some of these places. To satisfy your curiosity, know the names longest in the world. To learn more about what these places are and what their names are, check out the full article!

Azpilicuetagaraycosaroyarenberecolarrea

Located in Spain, in one of the greenest regions in Europe, Navarra. Azpilicuetagaraycosaroyarenberecolarrea, is located in Azpikueta and means “The low field of the high pen of Azpikueta”.

Krungthepmahanakhon Amonrattanakosin Mahintharayutthaya Mahadilokhop Noppharatratchathaniburirom Udomratchaniwetmahasathan Amonphimanawatansathit Sakkathattiyawitsanukamprasit (Bangkok)

This is the full ceremonial designation of the city of Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. With 169 letters, it holds the Guinness World Record for the longest place name. Its meaning has some variations, depending on the source.

READ MORE: Do you know the biggest city in the world? We have more than one answer!

One of its common translations is “City of angels, great city of the immortals, magnificent city of the nine gems, seat of the king, city of royal palaces, home of the incarnate gods, erected by Vishvakarman at the behest of Indra”.

Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu

Situated in the north of the Island of New Zealand, the name is Maori and means “The summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the mountaineer, the traveling earth swallower, played the nasal flute for his loved one”.

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogogoch

Known as Llanfair PG, or Llanfairpwll, this is the longest place name in Europe. Its name comes from Welsh and means “St Mary’s Church in a white hazel cavity near the whirlpool of the Church of Saint Tysilio near the red cave”.

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland: one of the longest named places in the world

This is the country with the longest name. In this great ad that is its name, it includes England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Due to the length of the name, the terms “United Kingdom” and “Great Britain” are often used to refer to the region in abbreviated form.

Did you know any of the longest names in the world? If you want access to more interesting articles like this one, just keep browsing through Travel Routes.