POCO M5 will hit the market from next week

The POCO M5 4G should be a future mid-range smartphone from the Chinese brand, which will be revealed early next week. Model should have a simpler look and embedded MediaTek processor.

Now, the manufacturer itself has confirmed the model’s presentation date through a publication on its official Twitter profile. POCO has confirmed the arrival of the M5 4G, in addition to its supposed final design and its processor. According to the manufacturer, the device will be unveiled on September 5, at 9:00 am Brasília time.

Introducing a phone so Loco, it can only be a POCO! Join us for the Global launch of the #POCOM5the device truly #BuiltToOutperform all your expectations. 😈 Save the date, arriving on 5th September at 5:30 PM – https://t.co/zm9WtiPkDA pic.twitter.com/zdDAtrfZiy — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 29, 2022

At that same opportunity, the POCO M5 had its look revealed. Apparently, the device will have thin edges around the screen, but with a slightly thicker bottom, with a drop-shaped notch to store its front camera.

At the back, it appears to have a textured cover, rumored to be made of a synthetic material that mimics leather, with a rectangular module that runs through the sides of the phone. Inside it, on the right side, it has the name of the manufacturer, while on the left side will be its three rear cameras and an LED flash.

MediaTek Helio G99 will be your processor

POCO also confirmed that the M5 4G will have the Helio G99 chipset, and according to rumors it will have a version with 6 GB of RAM, running the Android 12 operating system. Its battery should be 5,000 mAh with support for 33 W fast charging.

The mid-range smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.58-inch IPS LCD technology screen. This panel must have Full HD+ resolution and, although it has not yet been commented on, it is possible that it will support a refresh rate of 90 or 120 Hz. Finally, it should have a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button on the side.

In any case, you will have to wait for its launch to confirm this and other information about the POCO M5 4G. So keep an eye on Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: twitter