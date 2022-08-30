Pogba’s brother denies extortion, mocks injury spell | international football

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias Pogba has denied that he participated in a racketeering scheme against the Juventus midfielder, part of an exchange of accusations between the two dating back to the weekend. In a video posted on social media on Tuesday, Mathias also said that the player would have resorted to witchcraft and mocked that he would have spent “millions of euros” to protect himself from injuries.

1 of 2 Mathias Pogba in new video about exchanging accusations with Paul Pogba — Photo: Reproduction Mathias Pogba in new video about exchanging accusations with Paul Pogba – Photo: Reproduction

– In his great desire to discredit those who know his secrets, Paul claims that the money he gave his childhood friends was extortion. Easy to say to the media, but what do we do if that money is justified by official and registered documents and that there is evidence of a consensual gesture?! It’s not the same thing, is it? – pointed Mathias.

According to the French press, Pogba reported to the authorities that he had suffered an extortion attempt worth 13 million euros, made by a group of which his brother Mathias was a part. In the version given by the Juventus player to the police, according to French media, he was approached by a group armed with rifles, demanding payment for never having helped his family and also for having received protection during the last 13 years. Paul Pogba told police that he recognized Mathias among the suspects in the extortion attempt. The authorities then opened an investigation into the case.

2 of 2 Paul Pogba in a friendly for Juventus — Photo: Getty Images Paul Pogba in a friendly for Juventus – Photo: Getty Images

Following the video, Mathias hints that Paul Pogba asked a wizard for help to avoid injury. He mocks this, in reference to the player’s history. More recently, he gave up surgery to recover from a meniscus tear in his right knee in order to compete in the World Cup in Qatar later this year.