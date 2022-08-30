Political schedule and Pantanal should help Globo against Athletico-PR x Palmeiras on SBT

Globo, this Tuesday, should use a tactic that has become common in Libertadores day at SBT. Silvio Santos’ station broadcasts Athletico PR vs Palmeiras and the Marinho family channel should extend the Pantanal telenovela until 11 pm, using the mandatory election time as a ‘trump card’.

According to Globo’s schedule for this Tuesday, the election time starts at 8:30 pm, the period when Jornal Nacional normally starts. Political propaganda is on the air until 8:55 pm, when the newscast starts. And that’s where Globo should put its most popular products to good use.

+ Opinion: SBT’s defeat with Libertadores for Pantanal was not bad for Silvio’s broadcaster

‘JN’ is the most watched news program in Brazil, as well as the soap opera Pantanal, which is a hit with audiences. The story of Juma, Jove and Zé Leôncio should start at 9:55 pm and end at 11:05 pm. At this time, the match between Paraná and São Paulo must be between 30 and 40 minutes into the second half, if there are no delays.

In recent games, it has been seen that SBT’s audience grows significantly, which is positive for the broadcaster. The product, however, lags behind Globo. As soon as Pantanal comes to an end, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster usually takes the lead in the audience, but at this point Globo has already managed to secure the victory in the average of the Night Band, the noblest of Brazilian television. Extending the “JN” and Pantanal to the fullest guarantees the overall objective.

PUBLIC HABIT FAVORS GLOBO

Historically, SBT has a lower audience than Globo, which has been leading the ratings since the 1970s with the 8 pm telenovela – which recently began airing after 9 pm. The feuilleton is a consolidated institution in Brazilian homes and usually hits numbers above 30 audience points.

That’s why the station adopted the strategy of extending the attraction until 11 pm – normally the soap opera ends at 10:30 pm. In addition, Pantanal is a remake of audience success and repercussion on the internet. Added to this is the fact that Globo has a loyal audience in the time slot to explain that the SBT result should be celebrated by the broadcaster.