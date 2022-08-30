Poor performance against Cuiabá makes Lisca call ‘alert’ and coach prepares 3 news at Santos

saints

Activity this Monday (29) saw Peixe count on the returns of players considered to be in the squad

Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC - Lisca should have Rodrigo Fernández and Marcos Leonardo as starters against Goiás, in Vila Belmiro
The poor performance against Cuiabá, even with the 0-0 draw away from home, makes Lisca think about changes in the saints for the next round of the Brazilian Championship. In activity this Monday (29), still in the capital of Mato Grosso, the coach counted on the return of players considered the absolute owners of the team.

Lisca will be able to count on defensive midfielder Rodrigo Fernández and striker Marcos Leonardo, who were suspended in the last round. The attacking midfielder Luan, who had a gastrointestinal virus, should also be available for the game against Goiás next Monday (5), at Vila Belmiro.

On the other hand, Ângelo was called up to defend the Brazilian under-20 team for a tournament in Punta Del Leste, Uruguay. In addition to him, Uruguayan Carlos Sánchez is still recovering from a left thigh injury.

The starters of the match did only regenerative activity in the gym in order to accelerate physical recovery. The draw in Cuiabá made Santos maintain eighth place in the Brazilian Championship with 34 points, but the Club could be overtaken if Red Bull Bragantino beat Corinthians at the end of the round.

